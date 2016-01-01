Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Anderson, MD
Dr. James Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 672-7422Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
