Dr. James Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Anderson works at Texas Health Care PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.