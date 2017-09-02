Dr. James Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. James Anderson, MD
Dr. James Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Texas Health Care Pllc900 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-7442
Texas Health Care1650 W Rosedale St Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 885-7442
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- JPS Family Health Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City North Hills
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was scared to death but after meeting Dr Anderson & discussing all he was going to do to get me, I felt nothing but confident in his ability to get me up back & running smoothly..Surgery was 2 weeks yesterday & I'm feeling pretty good so far...
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Carolinas Heart Institute Charlotte
- Charlotte Meml Hosp
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
