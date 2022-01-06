Overview of Dr. James Anderson, MD

Dr. James Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Children's Clinic East - Lebanon in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.