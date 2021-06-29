Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Anderson, MD
Dr. James Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincent Medical Group6701 Rockside Rd Ste 350, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 369-2830
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
I have had two back surgeries, one on the cervical spine and one on the thoracic spine, and if I needed another one I would go to no one other than Dr Anderson. There is just no one better than him. I have had no issues with either since the surgeries and they were both done years ago, one in 1995 and one in 2003. I suffered for years with the cervical disc until Dr Anderson did the surgery but that all ended once it was over. I also had seen other doctors for the thoracic issue but it was Dr Anderson that discovered what was causing the pain. Everyone kept saying the lumbar spine was fine, and it was, but they didn't know enough to look higher. I could not recommend him enough.
About Dr. James Anderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922115385
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Myelopathy, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.