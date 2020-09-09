See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. James Andrews, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Andrews, MD

Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Houston Texas

Dr. Andrews works at J. Todd Andrews M.D. Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations

  1. 1
    J. Todd Andrews M.D. Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    3355 W Alabama St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nosebleed
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Sinusitis

Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr. Andrews and his staff are very professional and kind. Dr. Andrews does great work you will not regret. He is very warm and kind doctor. I trust Dr. Andrews as my ENT doctor. Excellent work.
    Demitrice L. Venters — Sep 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. James Andrews, MD
    About Dr. James Andrews, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1003890203
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Texas Houston Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrews works at J. Todd Andrews M.D. Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

    Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

