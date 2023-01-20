Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. James Andrews, MD
Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
James C Andrews MD8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 478-4308
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for over 30 years. I can proudly say and attest to his best practices in diagnosing my medical problems. I always feel better after visiting my doctor because Dr. Andrews GENUINELY cares about you.
About Dr. James Andrews, MD
- Neurotology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1134143431
Education & Certifications
- University Zurich
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Indiana University Med Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
