Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Andrews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James L Andrews MD393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 301, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 629-6188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
About Dr. James Andrews, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326259052
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.