Dr. James Antoszyk, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (100)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Antoszyk, MD

Dr. James Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Antoszyk works at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Antoszyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3000
  2. 2
    Belmont
    400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3700
  3. 3
    Blakeney
    5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3311
  4. 4
    SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health University City
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Blepharitis
Eye Infections
Stye
Blepharitis
Eye Infections

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 08, 2017
    Dr. Antoszyk was great! He performed a bleph surgery. I was very happy with the results. His staff was very kind and helped me feel comfortable. Would recommend him to others.
    Charlotte — Dec 08, 2017
    Photo: Dr. James Antoszyk, MD
    About Dr. James Antoszyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508814641
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Sick Chldn/Royal Victoria
    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Antoszyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoszyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antoszyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antoszyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoszyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoszyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoszyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoszyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

