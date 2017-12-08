Overview of Dr. James Antoszyk, MD

Dr. James Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Antoszyk works at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.