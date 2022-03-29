Dr. James Apesos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apesos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Apesos, MD
Overview of Dr. James Apesos, MD
Dr. James Apesos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Dr. Apesos works at
Dr. Apesos' Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Pavilion5441 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 435-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apesos did a great job in handling a few unexpected surprises during surgery. He exchanged my 17 year old BA with stretched muscles and displacement. Everything has turned out beautiful so far. (I'm still in the settling process) Preop was thorough, he had great judgement on size and the incisions are healing beautifully. His staff is knowledgeable, friendly and amazing.
About Dr. James Apesos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Apesos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apesos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Apesos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apesos.
