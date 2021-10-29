Overview

Dr. James Appel, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Appel works at Wilmington Health Dermatology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.