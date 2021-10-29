See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. James Appel, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Appel, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Dr. Appel works at Wilmington Health Dermatology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health at Porters Neck
    8115 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 796-7767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Rash

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Excellent prompt care by Dr Appel - 5 stars.
    Dan Shapiro — Oct 29, 2021
    About Dr. James Appel, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457357204
    Education & Certifications

    • University Louisville School Of Med
    • University Of Cincinnati Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appel works at Wilmington Health Dermatology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Appel’s profile.

    Dr. Appel has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

