Dr. James Appelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Appelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Appelbaum, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PMG-Neurology8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 440, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appelbaum?
I’m a physician patient, and I have had multiple visits with Jim. I always found him attentive, not rushed, certainly definitive in his answers but I would hope so, and quickly sorted out my past and recent problems. I think he is an excellent neurologist, diagnostically and compassionately. Dr. Patrick Hughes.
About Dr. James Appelbaum, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063426369
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Pritzker Sch Med
- Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Appelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.