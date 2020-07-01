Overview of Dr. James Appleton, DPM

Dr. James Appleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Appleton works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.