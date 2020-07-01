See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. James Appleton, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Pawtucket, RI
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Appleton, DPM

Dr. James Appleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Appleton works at Rhode Island Foot Care Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Appleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.
    649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 231-0500
  2. 2
    Rhode Island Foot Care Inc
    2067 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 231-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 01, 2020
    Lesley souza — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. James Appleton, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710280037
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Assumption College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Appleton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Appleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Appleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Appleton has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Appleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.