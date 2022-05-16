Overview

Dr. James Aram, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Aram works at Brunswick Family Practice in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.