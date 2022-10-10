Dr. James Armile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Armile, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Armile, DO is a Dermatologist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Armile works at
Locations
James Armile DO Inc8262 SOUTH AVE, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 726-8727
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armile has done a fantastic job taking care of some (potentially terrifying) issues for myself and family members. He has great bed side manner. He is professional yet down to earth. Understand he is not a plastic surgeon. He’s a dermatologist. If I were not 100% pleased I would not have my family going to him.
About Dr. James Armile, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1114920204
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armile works at
Dr. Armile has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Armile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armile.
