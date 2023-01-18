Overview of Dr. James Aronovitz, DO

Dr. James Aronovitz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.



Dr. Aronovitz works at James H. Aronovitz DO Pllc in Warren, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Rhinoseptoplasty and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.