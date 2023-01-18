Dr. Aronovitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Aronovitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Aronovitz, DO
Dr. James Aronovitz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus.
Dr. Aronovitz's Office Locations
1
James H. Aronovitz DO Pllc27301 Schoenherr Rd Ste 105, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (248) 855-4424
2
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 756-4009
3
Hair and Facial Plastics Institute31396 Northwestern Hwy Ste B, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-4424
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor he will listen to your problem and offer solutions. Will explain the steps to follow and easy to understand language. Staff is real friendly and if you have an emergency he will see you right away.
About Dr. James Aronovitz, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043257801
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
