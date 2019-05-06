Dr. Jim Arter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Arter, MD
Overview
Dr. Jim Arter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-5100
Caromont Heart and Vascular2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 671-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous at my first appointment but dr arter was very good at putting me at ease. He was the only dr that listened to my symptoms and discovered a blood clot in my leg. Was immediately put on medication with fallowup scheduled. Would highly recommend this practice to anyone
About Dr. Jim Arter, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arter has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.