Overview

Dr. Jim Arter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arter works at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.