Dr. James Arterburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arterburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Arterburn, MD
Overview
Dr. James Arterburn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
Dr. Arterburn works at
Locations
-
1
Jacob R. Karr MD LLC1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 303, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arterburn?
Great doctor all around
About Dr. James Arterburn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1538253034
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Of Illinois
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arterburn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arterburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arterburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arterburn works at
Dr. Arterburn has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arterburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arterburn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arterburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arterburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arterburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.