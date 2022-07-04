Dr. James Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Arthur, MD
Dr. James Arthur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 222-4713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. James Arthur was the first eye specialist I saw when I moved here from Ohio. I had excellent eye care while living there. I was so impressed overall with his exam and explanations. He was very through, kind and answered any questions, which for me is an A+ doctor to begin with. He did not even attempt to rush my appointment. Dr. Arthur also presents with a very calm demeanor. He is also very through with the exam regarding my vision issues. I would not even hesitate to highly recommend him to any having a query as to who would be well-suited for any person's vision care. He is nothing less than an A+++ practitioner overall!!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1487625679
- Estelle Doheny/Lac-Usc Mc
- Lac/Usc Med Ctr
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Ophthalmology
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
