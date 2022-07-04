Overview of Dr. James Arthur, MD

Dr. James Arthur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arthur works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.