Overview of Dr. James Arthur, MD

Dr. James Arthur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Arthur works at CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.