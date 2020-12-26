Dr. James Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Arthur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs1 Mercy Ln Ste 502, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arthur did more for my back problems than any other neurosurgeon.
About Dr. James Arthur, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831154004
Education & Certifications
- U Ark Va Hosp
- U Ark Va Hosp
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arthur using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.