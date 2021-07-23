Dr. Atcheson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Atcheson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Atcheson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Dr. Atcheson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renown Health10085 Double R Blvd Ste 310, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 982-5000
-
2
Healthy Nevada Project850 Harvard Way, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-7260
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atcheson?
Dr A was my best endocrinologist I have had. He’s a compassionate man who actually listens.
About Dr. James Atcheson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1063478410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atcheson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atcheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atcheson works at
Dr. Atcheson has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atcheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Atcheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atcheson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atcheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atcheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.