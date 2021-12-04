Dr. James Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Atkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Atkins, MD
Dr. James Atkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Atkins' Office Locations
San Antonio Office15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 20210, San Antonio, TX 78256 Directions (830) 816-3838
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (830) 816-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! Very professional, friendly, Knowledgeable, explains things. Staff is also great. Couldn't be more satisfied. Have been using Dr. Atkins for a long time.
About Dr. James Atkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
