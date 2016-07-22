Overview of Dr. James Atkinson, MD

Dr. James Atkinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Atkinson works at Cooper Primary Care at Medford in Medford Lakes, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.