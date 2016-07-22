See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Medford Lakes, NJ
Dr. James Atkinson, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth



Overview of Dr. James Atkinson, MD

Dr. James Atkinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Atkinson works at Cooper Primary Care at Medford in Medford Lakes, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atkinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Primary Care at Medford
    182 Tuckerton Rd, Medford Lakes, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Primary and Specialty Care at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 202202 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2016
    Dr. A. takes time to listen to your concerns and makes the best decision regarding your health care, whether it's through his treatment plan or making a referral to specialists. He is very professional and explains things in layman's terms. I trust his decisions. The staff is thorough, kind and concerned as well - they know you by name and scheduling is not a problem. I know many people who go to Dr. Atkinson and they all say the same as I. I definitely make referrals to Dr. A's office.
    Mary in Medford, nj — Jul 22, 2016
    About Dr. James Atkinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1881671444
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

