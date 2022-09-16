Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Auerbach, MD
Dr. James Auerbach, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
James H Auerbach MD435 Saint Michaels Dr Ste A101, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 982-5504
Epiphany Dermatology Santa Fe, NM5 Calle Medico Ste A, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 557-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
About Dr. James Auerbach, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.