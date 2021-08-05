Dr. James Averett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Averett, DPM
Overview of Dr. James Averett, DPM
Dr. James Averett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Averett's Office Locations
Sunrise Foot And Ankle2950 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-3338
Desert Springs Hospital2075 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 731-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my foot when other doctors couldn’t. He uses state of the art new ideas. The best part is he is friendly and kind.
About Dr. James Averett, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Samoan and Spanish
- 1598016255
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Averett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Averett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Averett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Averett works at
Dr. Averett has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more.
Dr. Averett speaks Samoan and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Averett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averett, there are benefits to both methods.