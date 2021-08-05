See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. James Averett, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Averett, DPM

Dr. James Averett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Averett works at Sunrise Foot And Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Averett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Foot And Ankle
    2950 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-3338
  2. 2
    Desert Springs Hospital
    2075 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2021
    He saved my foot when other doctors couldn’t. He uses state of the art new ideas. The best part is he is friendly and kind.
    Russell Joneson — Aug 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Averett, DPM
    About Dr. James Averett, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Samoan and Spanish
    • 1598016255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Averett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Averett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Averett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Averett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Averett works at Sunrise Foot And Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Averett’s profile.

    Dr. Averett has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Averett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Averett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Averett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Averett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Averett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

