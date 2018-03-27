Overview of Dr. James Avery, MD

Dr. James Avery, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Avery works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.