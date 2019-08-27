Dr. James Aymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Aymond, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Aymond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 200E, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2500
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics594 Lone Tree Dr Bldg 6, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 958-2500
Orthopaedic Specialists of Charleston2891 Tricom St Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 958-2500
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great surgeon...caring and concerned..couldn't have found a better doctor
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Aymond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aymond has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Aymond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aymond.
