Dr. James Azurin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azurin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Azurin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Azurin, MD
Dr. James Azurin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Azurin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azurin's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Rochester Neurology2101 Lac De Ville Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 546-3265
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azurin?
After reading all the negative reviews I was very surprised, There must be more to the stories. I found Dr Azurin Completly oppsite of these complaints. He listened to everything I had to say. He was kind and very ploite. He never rasied his voice or interrupted me. I left his office feeling confident about my treatment and the plan going forward.
About Dr. James Azurin, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932182649
Education & Certifications
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azurin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azurin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azurin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azurin works at
Dr. Azurin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azurin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Azurin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azurin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azurin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azurin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.