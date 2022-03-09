Dr. James Azzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Azzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Azzi, MD
Dr. James Azzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Azzi's Office Locations
The Palm Beach Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery4495 Military Trl Ste 202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 589-6718
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azzi and his staff are personable, professional and patient. I required a total thyroidectomy for papillary carcinoma. His surgery was flawless and my scar is minimal. His explanations were precise and clear pre and post surgery. I would refer any family or friend to his office.
About Dr. James Azzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437417599
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azzi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Azzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.