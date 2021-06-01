Overview of Dr. James Baharvar, MD

Dr. James Baharvar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)|TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Baharvar works at Gregorio Santos MD in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.