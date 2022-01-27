Overview

Dr. James Bailey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Gastroenterology Associates of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.