Dr. James Balart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Balart, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Balart works at
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Listened and offered suggestions to help
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Balart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Balart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balart.
