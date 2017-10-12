Dr. James Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baldwin, MD
Overview of Dr. James Baldwin, MD
Dr. James Baldwin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations
Baldwin Plastic Surgery2403 Loy Dr Ste 202, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 838-2119
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Baldwin and Nancy are a great team. They really care about their patients. Dr Baldwin was so caring before and after surgery. He took the time to check on me all the time. He helped me after I lost my breast to breast cancer. A good man and surgeon
About Dr. James Baldwin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1467421503
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Plastic Surgery
