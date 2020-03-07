See All Podiatrists in Richmond, VA
Dr. James Baldwin, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (18)
Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Baldwin, DPM

Dr. James Baldwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Baldwin works at Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baldwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc
    7660 E Parham Rd Ste 107, Richmond, VA 23294 (804) 430-5954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendon Contracture
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Surgery
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Clonus
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Ankle Surgery
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care
Arthritis Surgery
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Bunionette
Bunionette Correction
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Chronic Wound Care
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Diabetic Limb Salvage
Diabetic Wound Care
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal
Flatfoot Correction
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
Foot and Ankle Surgery
Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Surgery
Foot Wounds
Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Gunshot Wound
Heel Pain
Infection Management
Ingrown Nail
Ingrown Toenail
Ingrown Toenail Surgery
Ingrown Toenail Treatment
Morton's Neuroma Surgery
Nerve Biopsy
Nerve Surgery
Neuropathy
Non-Surgical Arthritis Treatment
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Open Wound
Peroneal Tendon Surgery
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis
Ruptured Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Tendon Disorders
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Toe Wounds
Toenail Fungus Laser Treatment
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wound Infection
Wound Repair
Wounds
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 07, 2020
    Effie — Mar 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Baldwin, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1588928444
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Heritage Valley Beaver
    Internship
    Medical Education
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
