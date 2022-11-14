Overview of Dr. James Bales, MD

Dr. James Bales, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bales works at Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.