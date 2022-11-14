Dr. James Bales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bales, MD
Dr. James Bales, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bales' Office Locations
Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates3831 Piper St Ste S450, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bales has wonderful bedside manner. I felt he was listening to my concerns
About Dr. James Bales, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1386910578
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bales.
