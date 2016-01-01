Dr. James Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ballard, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ballard, MD
Dr. James Ballard, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ballard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ballard's Office Locations
-
1
Utah Vascular Center1055 N 300 W Ste 205, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 357-1632
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballard?
About Dr. James Ballard, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134324528
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard works at
Dr. Ballard has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ballard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.