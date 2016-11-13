Dr. Ballenger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ballenger, MD
Overview of Dr. James Ballenger, MD
Dr. James Ballenger, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ballenger's Office Locations
- 1 192 E Bay St Ste 204, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 937-5950
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ballenger has impeccable professional ability. He is a skilled communicator. Outstanding in EVERY way.
About Dr. James Ballenger, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
