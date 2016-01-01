See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Low Moor, VA
Dr. James Ballou, MD

Internal Medicine
2.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Ballou, MD

Dr. James Ballou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Dr. Ballou works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River in Low Moor, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballou's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson River Surgical Specialists
    1 Arh Ln Ste 100, Low Moor, VA 24457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 675-4272
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Ballou, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841294451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ballou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballou works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine and Orthopedics - Jackson River in Low Moor, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ballou’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

