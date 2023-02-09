Dr. James Banich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Banich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Banich, MD
Dr. James Banich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Banich works at
Dr. Banich's Office Locations
-
1
Vanguard skin specialists9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 355-1585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Office2620 Tenderfoot Hill St Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 355-1585
-
3
Pueblo Office5700 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 355-1585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banich?
Very friendly and informative doctor who walks you through your procedure and listens to what you want and he did an amazing job on my rhinoplasty highly recommend dr.Banich
About Dr. James Banich, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1801087044
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Princeton U
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Banich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Banich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Banich works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
