Dr. James Banich, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Banich, MD

Dr. James Banich, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Banich works at Vanguard Skin Specialists in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanguard skin specialists
    9348 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 160, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South Office
    2620 Tenderfoot Hill St Ste 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1585
  3. 3
    Pueblo Office
    5700 N Elizabeth St, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 355-1585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Banich, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1801087044
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Banich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Banich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

