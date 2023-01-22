Overview of Dr. James Barad, MD

Dr. James Barad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.



Dr. Barad works at Eye Associates of Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.