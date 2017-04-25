See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Mars, PA
Dr. James Baran, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Baran, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mars, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Baran works at Colo-Rectal Associates in Mars, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Colo-Rectal Associates
    518 Myoma Rd Ste 301, Mars, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 741-6070
  2. 2
    Colo-rectal Associates
    2566 Haymaker Rd Ste 206, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-8040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Constipation

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 25, 2017
    Very courteous and caring staff and physician. Did an excellent job of explaining diagnosis and treatment.
    Monroeville, PA — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. James Baran, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Italian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033118484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rw Johnson Affil Hosps
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Scranton State Hosp
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Baran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baran has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Baran speaks French, German, Italian and Russian.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Baran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

