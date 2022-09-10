See All General Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. James Bardoner, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Bardoner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bardoner works at Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma
    3647 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 200, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 524-9769
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Wills Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Umbilical Hernia
Constipation
Inguinal Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocrine Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Meckel's Diverticulum
Medullary Thyroid Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Papillary Thyroid Cancer
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spleen Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Sep 10, 2022
    My experience with Dr Bardoner was excellent. He was prompt, thorough, and courteous. Answered all of my questions with patience and compassion but direct. What was supposed to be a fairly straightforward surgery was more involved than originally thought. Dr. Bardoner is still doing follow up tests to get answers. Communication from him is excellent. His staff is also very courteous. I would highly recommend him for surgery.
    J Hillis — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. James Bardoner, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1558652032
    Education & Certifications

    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bardoner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bardoner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bardoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bardoner works at Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bardoner’s profile.

    Dr. Bardoner has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bardoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardoner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardoner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardoner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardoner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
