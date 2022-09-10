Overview

Dr. James Bardoner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bardoner works at Doctors Specialists - Surgical & Trauma in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.