Dr. James Bardwell, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. James Bardwell, DO

Dr. James Bardwell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Bardwell works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bardwell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians Hospital
    2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 874-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. James Bardwell, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760915904
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bardwell works at BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER SOUTH, TUCSON, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bardwell’s profile.

Dr. Bardwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

