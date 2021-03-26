Dr. Bardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James Bardwell, DO
Overview of Dr. James Bardwell, DO
Dr. James Bardwell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Bardwell's Office Locations
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
I was admitted to Banner South via ambulance in 2019 with a broken femur which required partial hip replacement. Dr. Farewell was one of the many doctors assigned to my care but he's the one aside from my surgeon who stood out to be the most caring, relatable and knowledge doctors I've ever been treated by. If I lived in Tucson I would absolutely request him for my primary care physician.
About Dr. James Bardwell, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760915904
