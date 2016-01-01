Dr. James Barker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
SHSU Physicians690 S LOOP 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 525-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Miami Hospital
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Barker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barker has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barker speaks Arabic.
