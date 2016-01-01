Overview of Dr. James Barker, MD

Dr. James Barker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Barker works at SHSU Physicians in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.