Overview

Dr. James Barlow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Barlow works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.