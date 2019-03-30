Dr. James Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barnes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Highland Clinic Apmc1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 105, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4433
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I received gastric bypass from Dr. Barnes, and had ongoing visits, all of which where informative and helpful for me to lead a somewhat regular life. I developed a ulcer and Dr.Barnes made sure we treat it the proper way, that was a tough tough one, but Dr.Barnes always listined and showed compassion. Through his guidance, today I have no ulcer. And my vitamin levels are maintained. I have since moved away, but I still appreciate the time and effort he put in and would do it all over again .
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033158837
- U Ark Med Sch
- University of Arkansas
- General Surgery
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
