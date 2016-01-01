Dr. James Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Barnett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Barnett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho and Winkler County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
Permian Cardiology Inc.400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy Ste 240, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 683-2723
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho
- Winkler County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Barnett, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356484497
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Dr. Barnett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnett speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.