Overview

Dr. James Barnett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital, Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho and Winkler County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Barnett works at Permian Cardiology Inc in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.