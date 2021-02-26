See All Anesthesiologists in Modesto, CA
Dr. James Barnett, MD

Anesthesiology
3.9 (27)
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Barnett, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Barnett works at James Barnett MD and Brian Bernhardt MD in Modesto, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jim Barnett, MD
    1524 McHenry Ave Ste 500, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 326-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Medical Center Modesto
  • Stanislaus Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 26, 2021
    Loved Dr. Barnett he was the best back doctor til he retired..
    dk — Feb 26, 2021
    About Dr. James Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730190786
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Zion Pain Institute, St. George, Utah
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Internship
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnett works at James Barnett MD and Brian Bernhardt MD in Modesto, CA.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

