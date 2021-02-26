Dr. Barnett accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. James Barnett, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Jim Barnett, MD1524 McHenry Ave Ste 500, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 326-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Loved Dr. Barnett he was the best back doctor til he retired..
About Dr. James Barnett, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1730190786
Education & Certifications
- Zion Pain Institute, St. George, Utah
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Arizona State University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.