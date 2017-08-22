Overview

Dr. James Baros Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Baros Jr works at Baros & Baros Family Practice in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.