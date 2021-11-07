Dr. James Bartay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bartay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bartay, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Bartay works at
Locations
-
1
James R Bartay MD1260 River Acres Dr Ste 1, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 620-0956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartay?
A true “Family Doctor”who cares about the persons whole well being. It is a blessing to be Dr Bartay’s patient!
About Dr. James Bartay, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518055581
Education & Certifications
- Ctrl Tex Med Fdn
- Brackenridge Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartay works at
Dr. Bartay has seen patients for Obesity and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bartay speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.