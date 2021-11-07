Overview

Dr. James Bartay, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Bartay works at River Acres Medical Group in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.