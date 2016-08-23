Dr. James Bartek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bartek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Bartek, MD
Dr. James Bartek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Bartek's Office Locations
James P Bartek MD Pl.2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 201B, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8192Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great judgement and bedside manner!
About Dr. James Bartek, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669453270
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U|Penn State University
- Pennsylvania State College Of Medicine|So Ill University|Southern Illinios University
- Southern Illinois University - Springfield|Southern Illinois University-Springfield
- Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bartek works at
